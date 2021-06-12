Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $140.00.

RGLD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Royal Gold from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Royal Gold from $143.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Royal Gold from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Royal Gold from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Royal Gold from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ RGLD opened at $122.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of 29.89, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 7.12 and a quick ratio of 6.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $119.21. Royal Gold has a fifty-two week low of $99.32 and a fifty-two week high of $147.64.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 47.53%. The company had revenue of $142.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.74 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Royal Gold will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is presently 48.58%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RGLD. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Royal Gold during the 1st quarter worth about $3,676,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 160,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,049,000 after purchasing an additional 9,273 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 44,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,733,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $416,000. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

