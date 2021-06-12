Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Shares Purchased by Heartland Advisors Inc.

Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 42.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,361 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Royal Gold worth $5,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RGLD. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 383.3% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Royal Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Ossiam grew its holdings in Royal Gold by 1,031.0% during the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Royal Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Royal Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

RGLD has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $143.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.00.

Shares of RGLD opened at $122.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.89, a current ratio of 7.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of 29.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $119.21. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.32 and a 1 year high of $147.64.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $142.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.74 million. Royal Gold had a net margin of 47.53% and a return on equity of 8.55%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is 48.58%.

About Royal Gold

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

