Rubic (RBC) 24 Hour Volume Hits $456,993.00

Rubic (CURRENCY:RBC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. One Rubic coin can now be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000284 BTC on exchanges. Rubic has a market cap of $10.40 million and $456,993.00 worth of Rubic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Rubic has traded 20.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Rubic alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002795 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002348 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.86 or 0.00058286 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000424 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $65.96 or 0.00184262 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $70.19 or 0.00196101 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $405.58 or 0.01133059 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35,694.12 or 0.99717912 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rubic Profile

Rubic’s total supply is 124,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 102,350,000 coins. Rubic’s official website is rubic.exchange . Rubic’s official Twitter account is @CryptoRubic and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Roti Bank Coin is a modern-day digital currency which primarily deals with charity. Roti Bank Coin is a technology-based cryptocurrency, Launched on 22nd November 2020. Roti Bank Coin raises funds for charity purposes like homes for orphans, old aged homeless parents. “

Buying and Selling Rubic

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rubic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rubic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rubic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rubic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rubic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.