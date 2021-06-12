Rubis (OTCMKTS:RBSFY) Short Interest Update

Rubis (OTCMKTS:RBSFY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the May 13th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

RBSFY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oddo Bhf downgraded Rubis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rubis in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

Get Rubis alerts:

Shares of Rubis stock remained flat at $$9.33 during midday trading on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.55. Rubis has a 12 month low of $6.75 and a 12 month high of $10.01.

Rubis, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of bulk liquid storage facilities and distribution of petroleum products in Europe, Africa, and the Caribbean. The company operates in two divisions, Retail & Marketing and Support & Services, It operates terminals that provide bulk liquid storage facilities for petroleum products, chemical products, biofuels, fertilizers, molasses, edible oils, and agri-food products; and trades in and distributes fuels, liquefied gases, bitumen, commercial fuel oil, aviation and marine fuel, and lubricants, as well as butane and propane.

Read More: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Rubis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.