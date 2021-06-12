Rubis (OTCMKTS:RBSFY) Short Interest Update

Rubis (OTCMKTS:RBSFY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the May 13th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

RBSFY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oddo Bhf downgraded Rubis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rubis in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of Rubis stock remained flat at $$9.33 during midday trading on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.55. Rubis has a 12 month low of $6.75 and a 12 month high of $10.01.

About Rubis

Rubis, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of bulk liquid storage facilities and distribution of petroleum products in Europe, Africa, and the Caribbean. The company operates in two divisions, Retail & Marketing and Support & Services, It operates terminals that provide bulk liquid storage facilities for petroleum products, chemical products, biofuels, fertilizers, molasses, edible oils, and agri-food products; and trades in and distributes fuels, liquefied gases, bitumen, commercial fuel oil, aviation and marine fuel, and lubricants, as well as butane and propane.

