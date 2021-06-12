Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 338,375 Shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) by 3,962.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 346,915 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 338,375 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.13% of Kirkland Lake Gold worth $11,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. HC Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 11,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Nkcfo LLC now owns 41,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 21,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KL. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a report on Monday, April 12th. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Scotiabank cut their target price on Kirkland Lake Gold from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. TD Securities upgraded Kirkland Lake Gold to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Kirkland Lake Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.56.

NYSE KL opened at $43.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.26. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. has a 12 month low of $31.72 and a 12 month high of $57.69.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.04). Kirkland Lake Gold had a net margin of 30.36% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The business had revenue of $551.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.90%.

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, production, and operation of gold properties. The company holds interest in the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and the Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada, as well as the Detour Lake Mine located in northeastern Ontario, Canada.

