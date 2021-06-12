Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 57,581 Shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) by 66.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,868 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 57,581 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.32% of Brinker International worth $10,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EAT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,857,301 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $501,056,000 after buying an additional 677,698 shares during the period. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the 4th quarter worth $35,497,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,437,483 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $102,148,000 after buying an additional 534,823 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the 4th quarter worth $29,715,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 5,473.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 267,092 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $15,110,000 after buying an additional 262,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Brinker International alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EAT. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Brinker International from $62.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Brinker International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Brinker International from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Brinker International from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Brinker International from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.50.

In other Brinker International news, EVP Steve Provost sold 18,405 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total transaction of $1,070,434.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,579 shares in the company, valued at $3,290,634.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 174,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.69, for a total value of $11,974,452.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 427,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,348,352.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 308,129 shares of company stock worth $21,152,412 in the last quarter. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Brinker International stock opened at $60.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,049.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 2.80. Brinker International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.72 and a 52 week high of $78.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.29.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $828.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $837.55 million. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 0.26%. Brinker International’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Brinker International, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 24, 2020, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,663 restaurants comprising 1,610 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 53 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

Featured Story: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.