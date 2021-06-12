Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 5,846 Shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,099 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,846 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.29% of Murphy USA worth $11,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Murphy USA during the first quarter valued at $2,718,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Murphy USA by 218.3% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,115 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 3,508 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Murphy USA by 90.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,018 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after acquiring an additional 9,039 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Murphy USA during the fourth quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in Murphy USA by 184.8% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,633 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 3,655 shares during the last quarter. 83.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Murphy USA stock opened at $137.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.18. Murphy USA Inc. has a one year low of $105.43 and a one year high of $159.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $139.45.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The specialty retailer reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $1.18. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 42.87% and a net margin of 3.03%. Murphy USA’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Murphy USA Inc. will post 9.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Murphy USA’s payout ratio is 7.65%.

In other Murphy USA news, SVP John A. Moore sold 1,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total value of $184,055.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,418 shares in the company, valued at $897,621.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.86% of the company’s stock.

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of February 3, 2021, it operated 1,503 retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

