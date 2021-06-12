Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 9,913 Shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 109,704 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,913 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.16% of Texas Roadhouse worth $10,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ninety One North America Inc. increased its position in Texas Roadhouse by 2.1% during the first quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 53,418 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the fourth quarter worth about $35,514,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Texas Roadhouse by 37.8% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the first quarter worth about $441,000. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Texas Roadhouse currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.04.

Shares of NASDAQ TXRH opened at $98.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.11. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.84 and a 52-week high of $110.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $99.59.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $800.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $744.86 million. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 8.46%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. This is a positive change from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is currently 355.56%.

In other news, CEO Wayne Kent Taylor sold 70,000 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.40, for a total value of $6,888,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,036,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,771,428. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Christopher C. Colson sold 259 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.03, for a total transaction of $26,943.77. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,048.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,438 shares of company stock valued at $7,568,230 in the last quarter. 4.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 29, 2020, it operated 537 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

