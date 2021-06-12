Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Stake in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,484 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,602 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.32% of Sanderson Farms worth $11,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SAFM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sanderson Farms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in Sanderson Farms in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Sanderson Farms by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms during the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Capital Square LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms during the 1st quarter worth $202,000. 80.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Toni D. Cooley sold 2,551 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.53, for a total value of $409,512.03. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,104,431.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SAFM shares. Stephens lowered Sanderson Farms from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays lowered Sanderson Farms from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Sanderson Farms from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Sanderson Farms from $120.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sanderson Farms from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.00.

Shares of SAFM opened at $166.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $165.96. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.57 and a twelve month high of $177.48.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $4.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $2.05. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Sanderson Farms had a return on equity of 2.77% and a net margin of 2.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.43) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 9.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio is currently -429.27%.

Sanderson Farms Company Profile

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

