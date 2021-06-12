Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 827,024 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,621 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.63% of Hostess Brands worth $11,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWNK. First Horizon Corp lifted its stake in Hostess Brands by 153.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Hostess Brands by 875.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Hostess Brands during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Hostess Brands during the fourth quarter worth $157,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands during the first quarter worth $158,000.

Get Hostess Brands alerts:

In other Hostess Brands news, insider Andrew Wilson Jacobs sold 166,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total transaction of $2,662,080.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 103,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,647,870. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TWNK shares. Stephens started coverage on Hostess Brands in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Hostess Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.60.

NASDAQ:TWNK opened at $16.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Hostess Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.24 and a 12 month high of $17.23.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $265.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.74 million. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 8.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hostess Brands, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hostess Brands

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, frozen retail products, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

Featured Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK).

Receive News & Ratings for Hostess Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hostess Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.