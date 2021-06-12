Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 110,555 Shares of TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) by 355.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,632 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,555 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.15% of TFI International worth $10,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its stake in shares of TFI International by 174.8% in the 4th quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 34,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after acquiring an additional 22,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of TFI International by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after acquiring an additional 16,029 shares in the last quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TFI International in the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. Tygh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of TFI International by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 230,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,242,000 after acquiring an additional 13,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baskin Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of TFI International by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 549,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,206,000 after acquiring an additional 7,496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TFII opened at $92.97 on Friday. TFI International Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.55 and a 1 year high of $96.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $92.61.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. TFI International had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 19.30%. Equities analysts forecast that TFI International Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.2324 dividend. This is an increase from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. TFI International’s payout ratio is 27.88%.

TFII has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of TFI International in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of TFI International from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of TFI International from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group lowered shares of TFI International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of TFI International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.93.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

