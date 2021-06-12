Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 13,187 Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) by 25.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,187 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.15% of SiteOne Landscape Supply worth $11,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cutler Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 179.2% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 7,650.0% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period.

In other news, CEO Doug Black sold 17,363 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.87, for a total transaction of $3,070,993.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 384,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,073,902.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Greg Weller sold 3,200 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.20, for a total value of $570,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,503 shares in the company, valued at $2,049,834.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,447 shares of company stock worth $7,738,478. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

SiteOne Landscape Supply stock opened at $161.66 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $176.77. The company has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.69 and a beta of 1.22. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.74 and a 52-week high of $206.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.61. The business had revenue of $650.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.31 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 5.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.42) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SITE shares. Truist increased their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $130.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $138.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet raised SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays raised their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $163.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.89.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 130,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which consists controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation and drainage pipes; fertilizers, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, which include herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories, which comprise mulches, soil amendments, tools, and sod; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous shrubs, evergreen shrubs and trees, ornamental trees, shade trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, and plant species; and outdoor lighting products, which include accent lights, dark lights, path lights, up lights, down lights, wall lights, and pool and aquatic area lighting, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials.

