Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 6,146 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 232,465 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,146 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $11,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FAST. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $254,009,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,068,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,306,000 after buying an additional 2,204,659 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 79.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,556,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,821,000 after buying an additional 1,128,395 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 1.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,817,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,253,413,000 after buying an additional 792,222 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,386,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,373,000 after buying an additional 743,918 shares during the period. 76.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:FAST opened at $52.50 on Friday. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $39.15 and a 12-month high of $54.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.21. The stock has a market cap of $30.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.77, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.00% and a net margin of 15.22%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.17%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FAST. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Fastenal from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Fastenal from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.56.

In other news, insider Jeffery Michael Watts sold 31,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $1,494,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,494,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

