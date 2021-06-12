Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 65,862 Shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) by 42.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 219,449 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,862 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.19% of NeoGenomics worth $10,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in NeoGenomics by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 36,730 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in NeoGenomics by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,705 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in NeoGenomics by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,348 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in NeoGenomics by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,575 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its position in NeoGenomics by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 5,285 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. 90.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Bruce K. Crowther sold 20,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.46, for a total value of $859,631.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 59,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,469,523.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider George Cardoza sold 169,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total transaction of $6,835,199.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 207,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,396,232.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 320,568 shares of company stock valued at $12,828,875 in the last 90 days. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NEO stock opened at $43.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -538.75 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.06. The company has a quick ratio of 13.60, a current ratio of 13.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.14 and a 12 month high of $61.57.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $115.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.17 million. NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 2.42% and a positive return on equity of 0.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

NEO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $46.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Friday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NeoGenomics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.46.

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers It provides cytogenetics testing services to study normal and abnormal chromosomes and their relationship to diseases; fluorescence in-situ hybridization testing services that focus on detecting and locating the presence or absence of specific DNA sequences and genes on chromosomes; flow cytometry testing services to measure the characteristics of cell populations; and immunohistochemistry and digital imaging testing services to localize cellular proteins in tissue section, as well as to allow clients to visualize scanned slides, and perform quantitative analysis for various stains.

