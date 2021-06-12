Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 74,281 Shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) by 20.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 441,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,281 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.33% of CNO Financial Group worth $10,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in CNO Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in CNO Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in CNO Financial Group by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its stake in CNO Financial Group by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 5,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in CNO Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CNO. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Piper Sandler lowered shares of CNO Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CNO Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.83.

In related news, CEO Gary C. Bhojwani sold 55,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total value of $1,490,612.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,816,362.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Charles J. Jacklin sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $69,687.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 78,735 shares of company stock worth $2,136,674 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE CNO opened at $24.77 on Friday. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.62 and a 1 year high of $27.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.06.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 6.53%. CNO Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This is an increase from CNO Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is 20.55%.

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

