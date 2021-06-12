Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its position in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) by 28.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 237,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 93,595 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.25% of BankUnited worth $10,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in BankUnited during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in BankUnited during the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in BankUnited during the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in BankUnited by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in BankUnited during the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.10% of the company’s stock.

Get BankUnited alerts:

In related news, Director Sanjiv Sobti sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total transaction of $148,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,111.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John N. Digiacomo sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.03, for a total value of $105,869.00. Insiders have sold a total of 9,927 shares of company stock valued at $474,245 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Compass Point lifted their price objective on BankUnited from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut BankUnited from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on BankUnited from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Hovde Group raised BankUnited from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.73.

Shares of NYSE BKU opened at $46.18 on Friday. BankUnited, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.28 and a twelve month high of $50.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.44.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.32. BankUnited had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 28.26%. The business had revenue of $226.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that BankUnited, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. BankUnited’s payout ratio is presently 44.66%.

BankUnited Profile

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury and cash management services.

See Also: What Is an EV Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for BankUnited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BankUnited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.