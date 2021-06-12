Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) by 53.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 203,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 235,889 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 3.41% of CTO Realty Growth worth $10,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTO. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 27.3% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Investment Management of Virginia LLC increased its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 2.5% in the first quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 18,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 41.6% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

Get CTO Realty Growth alerts:

In other news, Director George R. Brokaw bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.60 per share, for a total transaction of $52,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $698,791. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CTO. BTIG Research assumed coverage on CTO Realty Growth in a report on Friday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered CTO Realty Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Compass Point reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.60.

Shares of CTO stock opened at $55.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $329.53 million, a P/E ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.24. The company has a quick ratio of 5.62, a current ratio of 5.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. CTO Realty Growth, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.41 and a 12-month high of $56.90.

CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.34. CTO Realty Growth had a return on equity of 33.25% and a net margin of 169.18%. Equities research analysts anticipate that CTO Realty Growth, Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 18th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.23%.

About CTO Realty Growth

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a Florida-based publicly traded real estate company, which owns income properties comprised of approximately 2.4 million square feet in diversified markets in the United States and an approximately 23.5% interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc, a publicly traded net lease real estate investment trust (NYSE: PINE).

See Also: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for CTO Realty Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTO Realty Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.