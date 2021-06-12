Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 19.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,460 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,248 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.15% of Brunswick worth $11,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brunswick in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Brunswick by 2,114.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in shares of Brunswick in the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Brunswick in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Brunswick stock opened at $96.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $103.31. Brunswick Co. has a 12 month low of $53.73 and a 12 month high of $117.62.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 33.75% and a net margin of 9.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Brunswick Co. will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th. This is an increase from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.43%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BC. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Brunswick from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Brunswick from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Brunswick from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Brunswick from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.29.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

