Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Position in Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) by 51.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,299 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.19% of Regal Beloit worth $11,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RBC. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Regal Beloit during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Regal Beloit by 395.7% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Regal Beloit by 29.7% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Regal Beloit by 1,823.1% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Regal Beloit by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Regal Beloit news, insider Scott Douglas Brown sold 5,084 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total transaction of $709,268.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,320 shares in the company, valued at $742,193.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John C. Kunze sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.37, for a total transaction of $439,110.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,433 shares in the company, valued at $648,858.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RBC stock opened at $137.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $143.55. The company has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.33. Regal Beloit Co. has a 1-year low of $78.22 and a 1-year high of $159.64.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $814.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.03 million. Regal Beloit had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 10.53%. Regal Beloit’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Regal Beloit Co. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a boost from Regal Beloit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. Regal Beloit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.80%.

RBC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Regal Beloit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Regal Beloit from $110.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Regal Beloit from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Regal Beloit from $167.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Regal Beloit in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.00.

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

