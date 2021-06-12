Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Stake in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 335,255 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,681 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.14% of Gentex worth $11,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Gentex during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gentex by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gentex in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its holdings in shares of Gentex by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,733 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gentex in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Gentex news, VP Matthew Chiodo sold 6,851 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.66, for a total transaction of $244,306.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ling Zang sold 10,000 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.34, for a total value of $343,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,478.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,405 shares of company stock valued at $995,906 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Gentex stock opened at $34.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.08. Gentex Co. has a 1-year low of $24.69 and a 1-year high of $37.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.14.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $483.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.37 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 21.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. Research analysts predict that Gentex Co. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Gentex’s payout ratio is 34.04%.

Separately, B. Riley lifted their price target on Gentex from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.14.

About Gentex

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

