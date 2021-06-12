Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Stock Position in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) by 29.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 733,986 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 166,788 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.59% of KAR Auction Services worth $11,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 26.4% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 28,207 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 5,898 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 50.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,410 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 122.0% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,060,015 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,900,000 after acquiring an additional 582,500 shares in the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,177,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 20.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 450,271 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,754,000 after acquiring an additional 75,162 shares in the last quarter.

KAR stock opened at $18.06 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 903.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.53. KAR Auction Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.68 and a 52-week high of $20.85.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $581.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.55 million. KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 2.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that KAR Auction Services, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $16.00 target price (down previously from $23.00) on shares of KAR Auction Services in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America upgraded KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Guggenheim downgraded KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Truist downgraded KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.33.

About KAR Auction Services

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

