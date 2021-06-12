Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $10.27 Million Stock Holdings in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,599 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.09% of Bill.com worth $10,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Bill.com by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Bill.com by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Bill.com by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new position in shares of Bill.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bill.com by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Bill.com alerts:

In other news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.81, for a total value of $1,638,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,866,483.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bora Chung sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.50, for a total transaction of $1,113,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,999,549.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 121,992 shares of company stock valued at $18,359,260 in the last 90 days. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BILL stock opened at $157.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -191.88 and a beta of 2.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.75 and a 12 month high of $195.95.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $59.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.51 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 32.83% and a negative return on equity of 6.09%. Bill.com’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BILL shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bill.com currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.71.

Bill.com Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization

Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.