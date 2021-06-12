Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $10.33 Million Stake in Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) by 22.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 253,189 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,728 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 1.76% of Anika Therapeutics worth $10,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Anika Therapeutics by 4.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,359,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $96,231,000 after acquiring an additional 108,900 shares during the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP lifted its stake in Anika Therapeutics by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 731,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,085,000 after acquiring an additional 129,300 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new stake in Anika Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $10,437,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Anika Therapeutics by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 195,870 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,865,000 after acquiring an additional 2,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Anika Therapeutics by 6.3% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 179,666 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,328,000 after acquiring an additional 10,603 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

NASDAQ ANIK opened at $43.38 on Friday. Anika Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.55 and a 52-week high of $48.37. The firm has a market cap of $624.28 million, a PE ratio of -22.95, a PEG ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.60.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.19. Anika Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 20.83% and a negative return on equity of 0.98%. The business had revenue of $34.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.39 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Anika Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Raymond J. Land sold 2,000 shares of Anika Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.60, for a total transaction of $85,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,797.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a joint preservation company that in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's joint pain management products include Monovisc and Orthovisc, which are single- and multi-injection, hyaluronic acid (HA)-based viscosupplements to provide pain relief from osteoarthritis (OA) conditions; Cingal, a novel, third-generation, single-injection OA product consisting of its proprietary cross-linked HA material combined with a steroid to provide short- and long-term pain relief; and Hyvisc, an injectable HA veterinary product for the treatment of joint dysfunction in horses.

