Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $10.40 Million Holdings in Tennant (NYSE:TNC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Tennant (NYSE:TNC) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,258 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.70% of Tennant worth $10,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TNC. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Tennant in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Tennant by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Tennant by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Tennant in the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Tennant in the 4th quarter worth $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Tennant alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tennant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

In other news, Director Chris Killingstad sold 2,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.15, for a total transaction of $198,824.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 155,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,289,145.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Richard H. Zay sold 3,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.91, for a total transaction of $321,129.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,095,508.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,312 shares of company stock worth $1,357,634. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TNC opened at $81.73 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.11. Tennant has a one year low of $57.99 and a one year high of $87.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.18, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.15.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.53. Tennant had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The company had revenue of $263.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tennant will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Tennant’s payout ratio is 31.62%.

Tennant Profile

Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and outdoor cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, specialty surface coatings, and asset management solutions.

Recommended Story: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tennant (NYSE:TNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Tennant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tennant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.