Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $10.78 Million Stock Holdings in Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD) by 19.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 124,545 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 30,575 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 3.42% of Utah Medical Products worth $10,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UTMD. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Utah Medical Products by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 488,255 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,089,000 after buying an additional 11,248 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of Utah Medical Products by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 10,915 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Utah Medical Products by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 222,689 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $18,773,000 after buying an additional 7,345 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Utah Medical Products by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,996 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Utah Medical Products by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,338 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,135,000 after buying an additional 3,431 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:UTMD opened at $83.30 on Friday. Utah Medical Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.22 and a 52 week high of $101.99. The company has a market capitalization of $303.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.53 and a beta of 0.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.91.

Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter. Utah Medical Products had a net margin of 25.29% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The business had revenue of $10.96 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Utah Medical Products from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.

Utah Medical Products Company Profile

Utah Medical Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes medical devices for the healthcare industry. The company offers fetal monitoring accessories, vacuum-assisted delivery systems, and other labor and delivery tools; DISPOSA-HOOD infant respiratory hoods; and DELTRAN PLUS blood pressure monitoring systems.

