Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $10.86 Million Stake in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 24.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,978 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 26,922 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of PerkinElmer worth $10,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PKI. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in PerkinElmer by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 10,326,036 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,481,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,219 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in PerkinElmer in the fourth quarter valued at $142,590,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in PerkinElmer by 7.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,904,659 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,014,091,000 after acquiring an additional 556,072 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PerkinElmer by 58.3% in the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,246,050 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $178,808,000 after acquiring an additional 458,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its stake in PerkinElmer by 93.0% in the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 900,201 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $115,487,000 after acquiring an additional 433,797 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

In other news, insider Andrew Okun sold 2,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.71, for a total transaction of $345,332.70. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PKI stock opened at $146.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $137.90. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a one year low of $93.23 and a one year high of $162.70.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 24.19% and a return on equity of 36.60%. PerkinElmer’s quarterly revenue was up 100.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 9.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.37%.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

See Also: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI).

Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.