Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $10.99 Million Position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 55.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 140,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,002 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.12% of Robert Half International worth $10,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RHI. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Robert Half International in the first quarter valued at $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Robert Half International in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Robert Half International in the first quarter valued at $30,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Robert Half International in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 664 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RHI opened at $90.64 on Friday. Robert Half International Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.29 and a 52 week high of $92.32. The company has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.98.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.18. Robert Half International had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 27.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Robert Half International Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.30%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Robert Half International to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.63.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

