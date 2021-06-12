Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $11.05 Million Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,190 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $11,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKC. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 75.1% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 101.1% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.39% of the company’s stock.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

Separately, Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Shares of MKC stock opened at $88.85 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.63. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $82.03 and a 1 year high of $105.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.06%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.