Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $11.27 Million Position in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 177,998 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 8,493 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.12% of Bruker worth $11,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BRKR. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Bruker by 74.2% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 399 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bruker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bruker by 138.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 441 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Bruker by 128.4% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 450 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Bruker by 438.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 485 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on BRKR. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Bruker from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Bruker from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Bruker from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Bruker from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Bruker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.10.

Shares of BRKR opened at $73.52 on Friday. Bruker Co. has a 12 month low of $36.82 and a 12 month high of $73.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a PE ratio of 55.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. Bruker had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 26.44%. The business had revenue of $554.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bruker Co. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Bruker’s payout ratio is 11.85%.

In related news, Director Cynthia M. Friend sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total transaction of $108,774.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,486 shares in the company, valued at $633,668.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

Bruker Company Profile

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

