Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $11.51 Million Holdings in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 215,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,422 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.62% of Banner worth $11,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BANR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Banner in the 4th quarter valued at about $21,032,000. FJ Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Banner by 165.1% in the 4th quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 289,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,457,000 after purchasing an additional 180,000 shares during the last quarter. Kestrel Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Banner in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,893,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Banner by 56.9% in the 4th quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 259,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,105,000 after purchasing an additional 94,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Banner by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 274,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,807,000 after purchasing an additional 71,411 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

Banner stock opened at $57.26 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.00. Banner Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.05 and a fifty-two week high of $60.42. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.31. Banner had a net margin of 23.72% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The business had revenue of $141.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.53 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Banner Co. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. Banner’s payout ratio is 48.66%.

In related news, VP Peter Conner sold 900 shares of Banner stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total transaction of $52,308.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,483,467.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BANR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Banner from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.75.

Banner Company Profile

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

