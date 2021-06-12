Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $11.59 Million Stake in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 97.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,998,551 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.16% of Euronet Worldwide worth $11,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,571,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $372,632,000 after acquiring an additional 362,467 shares in the last quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC now owns 1,072,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $155,427,000 after buying an additional 269,009 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 799,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,906,000 after buying an additional 60,793 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,988,000. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 703.1% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 407,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,395,000 after buying an additional 356,993 shares during the period. 92.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Euronet Worldwide alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EEFT shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $166.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.73.

Euronet Worldwide stock opened at $156.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of -577.79 and a beta of 1.66. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.06 and a 52-week high of $167.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $652.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.78 million. Euronet Worldwide had a positive return on equity of 8.39% and a negative net margin of 0.55%. Sell-side analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

Further Reading: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.