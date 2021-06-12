Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $11.64 Million Stock Holdings in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) by 28.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 254,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 102,730 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.47% of Green Dot worth $11,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GDOT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Green Dot in the 4th quarter valued at $37,011,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Green Dot by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,870,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,383,000 after buying an additional 615,992 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Green Dot by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 349,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,515,000 after buying an additional 184,022 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Green Dot by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 853,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,105,000 after purchasing an additional 177,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Green Dot by 72.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 161,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,016,000 after purchasing an additional 67,623 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Jess Unruh sold 3,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total value of $148,800.62. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 85,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,857,645.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 14,228 shares of company stock worth $662,538 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GDOT shares. Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of Green Dot from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Green Dot from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Green Dot from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Truist dropped their target price on shares of Green Dot from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Dot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Green Dot presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.42.

Shares of NYSE GDOT opened at $45.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,573.00 and a beta of 0.99. Green Dot Co. has a 1 year low of $35.17 and a 1 year high of $64.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.48.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $379.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.07 million. Green Dot had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 5.02%. Analysts predict that Green Dot Co. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Green Dot Company Profile

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of General Purpose Reloadable cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and payroll debit cards.

