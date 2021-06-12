Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $11.79 Million Stock Position in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 84.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 579,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,064,507 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.18% of JetBlue Airways worth $11,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JBLU. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways during the 4th quarter worth $55,309,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,855,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $375,936,000 after purchasing an additional 3,665,444 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,845,845 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $114,079,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173,900 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways during the 4th quarter worth $26,230,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 116.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,017,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,571 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.14% of the company’s stock.

JBLU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of JetBlue Airways from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Susquehanna raised shares of JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of JetBlue Airways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of JetBlue Airways from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.73.

Shares of JetBlue Airways stock opened at $18.65 on Friday. JetBlue Airways Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.72 and a fifty-two week high of $21.96. The company has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.88.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported ($1.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.69) by $0.21. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 63.83% and a negative return on equity of 49.78%. The company had revenue of $733.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.42) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 7,692 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.61, for a total transaction of $158,532.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $909,065.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 10,059 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total transaction of $200,274.69. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,031,338. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,001 shares of company stock valued at $507,213. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 1 Airbus A220 aircraft, 13 Airbus A321 neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 98 destinations in the 30 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

