Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Holdings in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 358.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 465,265 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 363,676 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of News worth $11,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in shares of News during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in News in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in News in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in News in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in News by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. 63.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered News from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley raised News from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Guggenheim raised News from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. News has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NWSA opened at $26.84 on Friday. News Co. has a 52 week low of $11.24 and a 52 week high of $27.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $15.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -298.19 and a beta of 1.57.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. News had a positive return on equity of 3.26% and a negative net margin of 0.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that News Co. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, and MarketWatch through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

