Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 21.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 6,371 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $11,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PH. FMR LLC increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 16.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 310,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,324,000 after acquiring an additional 43,094 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,068,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,441,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth $539,000. 78.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 7,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.95, for a total value of $2,435,139.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,585,545.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew D. Ross sold 3,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.04, for a total value of $1,257,117.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,679,499.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,806 shares of company stock valued at $9,452,769 over the last ninety days. 1.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE PH opened at $301.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $38.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $312.96. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1 year low of $170.30 and a 1 year high of $324.68.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 11.34%. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.92 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 14.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 38.18%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PH. Argus lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $331.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Parker-Hannifin presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.14.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

