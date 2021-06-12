Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 233,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,521 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.55% of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte worth $11,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OMAB. Perry Creek Capital LP bought a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the 4th quarter worth about $14,387,000. Apis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the 4th quarter worth about $3,907,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 10,193 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the 1st quarter worth about $404,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the 4th quarter worth about $309,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on OMAB shares. Citigroup started coverage on Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a research note on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a research report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.40.

NASDAQ:OMAB opened at $52.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.72. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.49. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1-year low of $32.11 and a 1-year high of $60.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $72.94 million during the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 11.70%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, MazatlÃ¡n, Zihuatanejo, Ciudad JuÃ¡rez, Reynosa, Chihuahua, CuliacÃ¡n, Durango, San Luis PotosÃ­, Tampico, TorreÃ³n, and Zacatecas cities.

