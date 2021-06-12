Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,720 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,140 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of GoDaddy worth $10,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of GoDaddy by 3.1% in the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of GoDaddy by 2.7% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of GoDaddy by 5.4% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of GoDaddy by 67.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of GoDaddy by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GDDY opened at $82.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.79, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.98. GoDaddy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.50 and a fifty-two week high of $93.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.92.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $901.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $885.39 million. GoDaddy had a negative net margin of 15.39% and a negative return on equity of 142.59%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GoDaddy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.50.

In related news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 2,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.38, for a total value of $242,512.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,945,442.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

