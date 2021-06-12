Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,313 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,280 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $10,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in TransDigm Group during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 336.8% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 83 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 109.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 88 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 95.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TDG stock opened at $661.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.34 billion, a PE ratio of 245.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.64. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $405.01 and a twelve month high of $672.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $617.76.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The aerospace company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 5.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TransDigm Group news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 9,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $609.49, for a total value of $6,033,951.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,247 shares in the company, valued at $6,854,934.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $664.50, for a total value of $26,580,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 41,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,475,081.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,900 shares of company stock valued at $53,542,531 over the last 90 days. 9.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on TransDigm Group from $780.00 to $762.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $611.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Vertical Research raised TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $604.00 to $667.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on TransDigm Group in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $718.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $661.20.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

