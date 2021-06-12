Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 64,210 Shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) by 23.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 337,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 64,210 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.39% of United Community Banks worth $11,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in United Community Banks by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,809,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,309,000 after buying an additional 374,232 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in United Community Banks by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,268,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,528,000 after buying an additional 49,117 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in United Community Banks by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,264,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,392,000 after buying an additional 192,702 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,177,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,305,000 after purchasing an additional 237,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 142.4% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,123,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,960,000 after purchasing an additional 660,143 shares during the last quarter. 88.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered United Community Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. United Community Banks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.38.

In other United Community Banks news, CFO Jefferson L. Harralson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $192,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $836,544. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total value of $339,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 242,518 shares in the company, valued at $8,223,785.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:UCBI opened at $33.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 1.28. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.73 and a 1 year high of $36.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.18. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 27.81%. The firm had revenue of $176.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is 38.38%.

United Community Banks Company Profile

United Community Banks, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the United Community Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, negotiable order of withdrawal, time, and other deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

