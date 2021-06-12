Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,109,438 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,585 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.97% of American Axle & Manufacturing worth $10,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth $97,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at about $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays increased their price target on American Axle & Manufacturing from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on American Axle & Manufacturing from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised American Axle & Manufacturing from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.67.

American Axle & Manufacturing stock opened at $12.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.56. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.82 and a 52 week high of $13.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.38, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.90.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a positive return on equity of 18.63% and a negative net margin of 0.45%. American Axle & Manufacturing’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Axle & Manufacturing Profile

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe. The company's Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

