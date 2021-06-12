Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Stake in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) by 21.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 191,029 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 33,521 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.49% of Boise Cascade worth $11,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BCC. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Boise Cascade in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of Boise Cascade in the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boise Cascade in the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boise Cascade in the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 436.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 2,710 shares during the last quarter. 92.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Boise Cascade alerts:

NYSE BCC opened at $61.91 on Friday. Boise Cascade has a 52 week low of $31.18 and a 52 week high of $78.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.86, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.70.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $1.26. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 43.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Boise Cascade will post 13.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is 6.53%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Boise Cascade from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Boise Cascade from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective (down from $62.00) on shares of Boise Cascade in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Boise Cascade has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.40.

In other news, SVP Jill Twedt sold 2,070 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.36, for a total value of $155,995.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,982,420.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven C. Cooper sold 9,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.91, for a total transaction of $639,606.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,306 shares in the company, valued at $370,942.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,854 shares of company stock worth $994,992. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

Featured Story: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC).

Receive News & Ratings for Boise Cascade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boise Cascade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.