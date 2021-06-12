Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX) by 211.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,065,378 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,401,886 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 2.86% of Emerald worth $11,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EEX. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Emerald in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Emerald by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 3,568 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Emerald in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in Emerald by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 40,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 3,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Emerald by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 4,644 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.23% of the company’s stock.

Emerald stock opened at $5.70 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84. Emerald Holding, Inc. has a one year low of $1.78 and a one year high of $7.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $410.96 million, a PE ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 1.98.

Emerald (NYSE:EEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.56). Emerald had a negative net margin of 194.09% and a negative return on equity of 1.51%.

Emerald Company Profile

Emerald Holding, Inc operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company operates trade shows in various industry sectors, including retail, design and construction, technology, equipment, and safety. It also operates content and content-marketing websites, and related digital products, as well as produce publications.

