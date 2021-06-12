Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) by 355.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 141,632 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,555 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.15% of TFI International worth $10,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cumberland Partners Ltd lifted its stake in shares of TFI International by 174.8% during the 4th quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 34,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 22,200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in TFI International by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after buying an additional 16,029 shares during the last quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in TFI International in the first quarter valued at about $217,000. Tygh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in TFI International by 6.5% in the first quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 230,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,242,000 after buying an additional 13,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baskin Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in TFI International by 1.4% in the first quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 549,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,206,000 after buying an additional 7,496 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TFII shares. BMO Capital Markets cut TFI International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on TFI International in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Scotiabank increased their price target on TFI International from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on TFI International from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.93.

TFI International stock opened at $92.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.55. TFI International Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.55 and a 52 week high of $96.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $92.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.57.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. TFI International had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 7.15%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TFI International Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.2324 per share. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. This is a positive change from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.88%.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

