Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 10,491 Shares of CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) by 19.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,208 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 10,491 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.18% of CACI International worth $10,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CACI. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CACI International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,681,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of CACI International by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 150,046 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,411,000 after purchasing an additional 22,586 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in shares of CACI International by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 80,145 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,769,000 after purchasing an additional 18,988 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of CACI International by 2,242.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,607 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,141,000 after purchasing an additional 15,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in CACI International by 2,790.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,499 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after acquiring an additional 8,205 shares during the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CACI opened at $266.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.06. CACI International Inc has a 1-year low of $190.16 and a 1-year high of $266.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $257.39.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The information technology services provider reported $4.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $1.09. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. CACI International had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 6.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.16 EPS. Analysts predict that CACI International Inc will post 18.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Debora A. Plunkett sold 275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.67, for a total transaction of $69,759.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $234,137.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on CACI International in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $311.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on CACI International from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded CACI International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price objective on CACI International from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CACI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $254.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.80.

CACI International Company Profile

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions for financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

