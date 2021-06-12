Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 167,131 Shares of Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) by 17.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 785,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 167,131 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 2.71% of Old Second Bancorp worth $10,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Old Second Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Old Second Bancorp by 192.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 4,333 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Old Second Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $115,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Old Second Bancorp by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Old Second Bancorp by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 5,394 shares during the last quarter. 72.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OSBC stock opened at $13.56 on Friday. Old Second Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.92 and a twelve month high of $14.45. The stock has a market cap of $391.34 million, a PE ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.14. Old Second Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 27.26%. The business had revenue of $34.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.17 million. Analysts forecast that Old Second Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. This is a boost from Old Second Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Old Second Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.74%.

Several equities analysts have commented on OSBC shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on Old Second Bancorp from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Old Second Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

In other news, Director Jill E. York bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.39 per share, for a total transaction of $53,560.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides a range of banking services. It provides demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificate of deposit accounts. The company also offers commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

