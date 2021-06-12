Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 25,465 Shares of Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 187,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,465 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.28% of Rent-A-Center worth $10,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Rent-A-Center in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 7,586.7% in the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 1,611.8% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Rent-A-Center in the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Rent-A-Center in the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Rent-A-Center from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Rent-A-Center from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Rent-A-Center from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Rent-A-Center has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.17.

RCII stock opened at $63.59 on Friday. Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.25 and a twelve month high of $66.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.79.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.20. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 6.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $961.23 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.13%.

In other Rent-A-Center news, CEO Mitchell E. Fadel sold 27,120 shares of Rent-A-Center stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total value of $1,745,714.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Maureen B. Short sold 22,725 shares of Rent-A-Center stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total value of $1,477,352.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 52,694 shares of company stock worth $3,393,579. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Rent-A-Center

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

