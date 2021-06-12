Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 28,683 Shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) by 12.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 28,683 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.43% of Vericel worth $11,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Vericel in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vericel by 302.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vericel by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Vericel in the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Nicollet Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vericel in the first quarter valued at about $209,000.

In related news, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total value of $2,040,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,540 shares in the company, valued at $10,535,605.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paul K. Wotton sold 13,448 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.11, for a total transaction of $673,879.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,052,310. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 116,372 shares of company stock worth $6,208,573 over the last 90 days. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of VCEL stock opened at $57.58 on Friday. Vericel Co. has a 1 year low of $12.82 and a 1 year high of $64.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 719.84 and a beta of 2.10.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Vericel had a return on equity of 3.45% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company had revenue of $34.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Vericel’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vericel Co. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vericel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Vericel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Vericel from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Vericel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Vericel from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Vericel has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.25.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

