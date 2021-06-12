Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 35,036 Shares of ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) by 22.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 122,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 35,036 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.65% of ICF International worth $10,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in ICF International by 152.2% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 845 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in ICF International by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 966 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in ICF International in the 4th quarter valued at about $252,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in ICF International by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in ICF International by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 11,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. 90.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of ICF International from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of ICF International from $102.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of ICF International from $102.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of ICF International from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ICF International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.75.

In other news, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total value of $477,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,465,007. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total transaction of $226,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,457,487. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:ICFI opened at $94.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. ICF International, Inc. has a one year low of $58.95 and a one year high of $102.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.71 and a beta of 0.60.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.28. ICF International had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The business had revenue of $378.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.07 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that ICF International, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.43%.

ICF International Profile

ICF International, Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

