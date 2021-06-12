Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 54,627 Shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 30.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 126,507 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 54,627 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.17% of MasTec worth $11,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in MasTec by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,514,030 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $704,066,000 after purchasing an additional 607,802 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in MasTec by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,333,735 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $159,114,000 after purchasing an additional 540,467 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in MasTec in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in MasTec in the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,534,000. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in MasTec by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 940,226 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,099,000 after purchasing an additional 106,089 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on MasTec from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on MasTec from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on MasTec from $118.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on MasTec from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on MasTec from $118.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.17.

NYSE MTZ opened at $117.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. MasTec, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.81 and a twelve month high of $122.33. The company has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $109.53.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.39. MasTec had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 5.27%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that MasTec, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

In other MasTec news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total value of $360,420.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,346,635.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ernst N. Csiszar sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total value of $152,864.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,564 shares in the company, valued at $2,388,634.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,686 shares of company stock worth $2,229,344 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, and Other.

