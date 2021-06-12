Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 5,688 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 14.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,308 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 5,688 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.12% of Deckers Outdoor worth $11,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DECK. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,212,598 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,208,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,683 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,761,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter valued at about $96,912,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,042,165 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $298,872,000 after purchasing an additional 267,631 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2,078.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 269,813 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $77,377,000 after buying an additional 257,429 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $365.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $363.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $365.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Deckers Outdoor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $369.53.

NYSE:DECK opened at $334.45 on Friday. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 1 year low of $184.21 and a 1 year high of $353.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $335.22. The company has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.79.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.60. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 28.64% and a net margin of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $561.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 49.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 14.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the textile maker to reacquire up to 8.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.93, for a total value of $169,965.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 27,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,409,942.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sport sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

